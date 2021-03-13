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Eschatology (end days) described in The Gospel of the Lord
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195 views • March 13, 2021
Textual recital of the eschatology described on seven pages within The Gospel of the Lord (Paul's revelation) as we read it in The Very First Bible of 144 A.D. Links mentioned in the show:
First Bible Network
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
Marcionite discussion page
https://www.reddit.com/r/MarcioniteCh...
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
First Bible Network
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
Marcionite discussion page
https://www.reddit.com/r/MarcioniteCh...
The Very First Bible
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
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