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Vaccinating Children Against Covid-19
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141 views • December 04, 2021
Vaccinating Children Against Covid-19
These are the thoughts of Professor Nikolai Petrovsky from Flinders University on vaccinating children against Covid-19.
This is a segment from a long form interview with vaccine inventor Professor Nikolai Petrovsky which you can watch in full at:
https://odysee.com/@discernable:7/pro..
.
The ABC Story on the Secret Contracts:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-2..
.
PROFESSOR NIKOLAI PETROVSKY
www.linkedin.com/in/petrovsky
https://vaxine.net
DISCERNABLE
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The Crew Mailing List:
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The Video Archive:
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&
https://odysee.com/@discernable
The Podcast:
http://discernable.io/listen
These are the thoughts of Professor Nikolai Petrovsky from Flinders University on vaccinating children against Covid-19.
This is a segment from a long form interview with vaccine inventor Professor Nikolai Petrovsky which you can watch in full at:
https://odysee.com/@discernable:7/pro..
.
The ABC Story on the Secret Contracts:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-2..
.
PROFESSOR NIKOLAI PETROVSKY
www.linkedin.com/in/petrovsky
https://vaxine.net
DISCERNABLE
Our Private Community: discernable.locals.com
The Crew Mailing List:
https://discernable.io/crew
The Video Archive:
https://www.youtube.com/discernable
&
https://odysee.com/@discernable
The Podcast:
http://discernable.io/listen
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