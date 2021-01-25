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General Flynn Said Trump Would Get a Second Term
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510 views • January 25, 2021
Michael Thomas Flynn is a retired United States Army lieutenant general who was the 25th United States National Security Advisor for the first 22 days of the Trump administration until his resignation.
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