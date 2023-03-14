https://gettr.com/post/p2be21x67ab
2023.03.14 XI is acting like YUAN Shikai while HAN Zheng is pretty much today’s SIMA Yi!
习起到了袁世凯的作用，韩正是当今的司马懿。
