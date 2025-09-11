BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Charlie Kirk: crime scene & surrounding areas after shooting in Drone view
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
29 views • 1 day ago

Videos are appearing from the crime scene and surrounding areas.

As it turned out, the grandfather-democrat arrested yesterday is not involved, and the search for the culprits continues.

People are measuring the distance from Charlie Kirk's tent to the perpetrator (about 200 meters), analyzing his retreat path, and recalling other political assassinations (like Kennedy's) and attempts (on Trump).

Many say that the killer was an experienced shooter — but there are also those who respond that hitting someone in the neck is not a demonstration of professionalism. If he had clearly shot in the head or heart right away, there would be no questions.

So this scenario leaves room for both versions — for the existence of a serious mastermind, and for a suddenly emerging anti-Trump psycho. The latter, as criminal chronicles show, are abundant in the States.

@sex_drugs_kahlo

