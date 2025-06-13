🔴 WARNING! CALL TO PRAYER!! ENGINES OF CHAOS 🛐 RITES OF DESTRUCTION 📆 11.JUNE.2025❗

WARNING!! ALERT ALL BELIEVERS in JESUS CHRIST/YESHUA MESSIAH!!

A MAJOR PAGAN/SATANIC/WICCAN ‘OPENING OF PORTALS’ psychic event is planned for tomorrow, June 11 - On the FULL MOON of Gemini. JOIN Dr. William Schnoebelen as he shares a WARNING about how the Lucis Trust organization, a major New Age group (long infiltrated by satanists) has called on thousands of its cult followers to pray “THE GREAT INVOCATION” tomorrow, 11.June.2025!





Dr. Bill exposes this evil invocation - Explaining how – Contrary to what is being promoted – it is actually intended to CALL DOWN the NEW AGE “christ” and OPEN DIMENSIONAL PORTALS for major spiritual and physical CHAOS to ENTER THE WORLD…and then, “seal the door” to CHRISTIANITY'S influence and DESTROY the Body of Christ!This is a SHOFAR CALL for intercessors – PLEASE PRAY and do SPIRITUAL WARFARE as you lift up the Cross of Calvary with POWER, PRAYER and FASTING against the Engines of Chaos and the RITES of DESTRUCTION!!!

http://www.withoneaccord.org





🔥PRAYER of REBUKE AGAINST FALLEN OVERLORDS

Father in the name of your beloved Son YESHUA Messiah, we pray you would send your Holy Spirit to guard and guide us through this difficult and dangerous time, especially tomorrow during this dark season of malice and chaos.





Please Abba, in YESHUA’s Name I ask you to bind the overlords of darkness in these matters - along with all their minions - concerning every aspect of our lives, named and unnamed. Weaken them with YESHUA’s Precious Blood shed on Calvary’s Cross. Silence these rebellious entities forthwith and allow no retribution or retaliation for any of our Prayers against us, our loved ones, congregation or any aspect of Your Kingdom. ARISE OH LORD AND LET YOUR ENEMIES BE SCATTERED. Please send Your mighty angels with swords drawn and shields raised to REBUKE these foes, as we agree with ALL Your Commands against these evil ones and say:

YAH REBUKE THEE! We command you to go where YESHUA the Messiah tells you to go by the Voice of His RUACH haKODESH!

PRAISE ALMIGHTY YAH!





Abba, let Your angels chase these overlords, spirits of destruction and chaos - bound and helpless - into dark and slippery places where NO HELP IS, and if it be YOUR WILL, hold them there until the Great Day of Judgment in Your Exalted Son! Let these evil ones never be ransomed or find escape! Let NO communication be released from or received by them! Let YOUR mighty warrior celestial beings stand guard against their escape and keep us safe from all the wiles of the evil ones!





🔥PRAYER AGAINST TERATOMATIC BLACK MAGICK

Almighty Father, we praise You and worship You! In the Name of Yeshua Messiah, we put on the FULL Armour of Elohim and take up the Sword of the Spirit, the glittering Spear, and the Mighty Warhammer of Your Word! We ask you to SEND YOUR HOLY SPIRIT BEFORE US & COMMAND YOUR MIGHTY ANGELS TO ASSIST US IN WIELDING THESE WEAPONS! With them, we PRAY You smash the strongholds of chaos and Teratomatic magick and scatter their shattered remnants to the four winds of heaven.

PLEASE SAVE THOSE WHO MIGHT BE SAVED.





We pray that You tear down the enemy's gates and spoil his treasures, removing all his power to deceive, kill and destroy. We implore You to continue asserting Your absolute sovereignty over this world and Your church, the Bride of Christ. By the power of the Name of Yeshua the Messiah, we ask You to RISE UP and with this Prayer, we REBUKE and cast out:

· The spirits of Leviathan and chaos

· The spirit of infirmity

· The Spirit of Legion

· The Spirit of Bondage

· The Perverse spirit

· The anti-Christ spirit

· THE SPIRIT OF FEAR...





In Yeshua Messiah’s name, I/we bind you all together as one. We weaken you with the blood of Yeshua haMossiach/Jesus Christ on Calvary’s Cross and Speak the Blood of Yeshua the Messiah against you! We command that you leave us/this CURSING/every aspect of this situation NOW, NEVER to return. We command you to GO where Yeshua Messiah tells you to go by the voice of His Holy Spirit.





We pray Abba that You fill us, our churches, and our nation with Your RUACH haKodesh (Holy Spirit). We ask that the knowledge of the TRUE and LIVING GOD PERMEATE the world as great waters cover the sea - to chase all evil entities into dark and slippery places WHERE NO HELP IS - by Your GREAT RIGHT HAND - in the mighty Name of Yeshua HaMossiach - Omain!

http://www.withoneaccord.org





We THANK YOU and PRAISE YOU FOREVER AND EVER, in YESHUA Messiah’s precious Name, Jesus Christ the LORD GOD COME IN THE FLESH. Omain!





****THANK YOU BELOVED WOACM FAMILY & FRIENDS FOR YOUR SACRIFICIAL GIFTS & OFFERINGS THAT KEEP THIS MINISTRY OUTREACH VITAL…YAH BLESS YOU!





For hundreds of FREE RESOURCES & TEACHINGS on Spiritual Warfare, Cults, Masonry, satanism, Wicca, Mormonism and MUCH MORE, please visit WOACM’s Website at http://www.withoneaccord.org





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1nU1bsPNqg