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This Is How We Win
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124 views • December 29, 2021
“Give me liberty or give me death”,
Patrick Henry knew what he was talking about. Without freedom, a person is just a slave and some would rather die than fall into servitude.
Professor of clinical psychology Dr. Mattias Desmet explains how we got here and how we win.
This fighting spirit needs to be reignited within the population, to awaken them to the danger that is currently lurking just on the horizon.
Patrick Henry knew what he was talking about. Without freedom, a person is just a slave and some would rather die than fall into servitude.
Professor of clinical psychology Dr. Mattias Desmet explains how we got here and how we win.
This fighting spirit needs to be reignited within the population, to awaken them to the danger that is currently lurking just on the horizon.
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