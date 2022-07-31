Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creators Perspective on the Hazards of Anger and Hate

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VA #97 Creator's Perspective on the Hazards of Anger and Hate
Description:
Do we really understand what causes anger and whether it serves or harms us? What is the difference between anger and hate? What happens when we nurse a grudge, and can it be harmful? What are the consequences of being consumed by hate? Is having a lust for revenge ever justified? Creator explains the karmic risks of seeking vengeance, the short and long-term consequences for both body and soul from seething with anger or hatred, and why a divine partnership through prayer and divine healing is the best solution for regaining happiness. Join us!
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