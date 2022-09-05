President Donald J Trump - [FULL SPEECH, PA 9-3-22]

[I posted a short clip of this speech to youtube, they banned it due to "misinformation", yet Lets Go Brandon is uncensored. Really?] 👎

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BOOM! DeSantis SHREDS Biden’s Hateful Speech ‘One Of The Most Disgusting Speeches An American President Has Ever Given’ [VIDEO]

https://100percentfedup.com/boom-desantis-shreds-bidens-hateful-speech-one-of-the-most-disgusting-speeches-an-american-president-has-ever-given-video/







