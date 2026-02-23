BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Bright Videos News, Feb 23, 2026 – Mexican Cartels Unleash CHAOS as Americans are TRAPPED in War Zone Crossfire
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
48232 followers
7692 views • 1 day ago

Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Cartel Violence in Mexico: Initial Reports and Context (0:10)

- Weapons Trafficking and US Involvement (4:58)

- Potential US Military Intervention and Broader Implications (16:11)

- Interview with Dan Dix: Real-Time Reporting from Puerto Vallarta (22:55)

- Interview with Aaron Day: Personal Experience and Observations (1:01:05)

- Broader Implications and Potential Responses (1:01:59)

- Mexico's Cartel Problem and International Influences (1:02:55)

- Ambassador Huckabee's Controversial Interview (1:25:16)

- Historical and Theological Context of Zionism (1:32:50)

- Arab States' Reactions and US-Israel Relations (1:35:24)

- The Role of Zionism in US Politics (1:45:51)

- The Anti-Zionist Position of Torah Jews (1:49:35)

- The Impact of Zionism on Global Relations (1:53:03)

- Glyphosate Detoxification Strategies (1:55:41)

- The Role of Sulfur in Detoxification (2:36:32)

- The Future of Battery Technology (2:37:15)

- Introduction to Mike Adams and His Background (2:51:02)

- Historical Breakthroughs in Science and Technology (2:52:47)

- The Role of Energy in Modern Economies (2:54:18)

- Challenges and Potential of Grid Shifting Technology (3:00:09)

- Environmental and Economic Implications of Donut Lab Battery (3:14:36)

- Potential for Off-Grid Living and Energy Independence (3:15:57)

- Impact on Transportation and Aviation (3:25:43)

- Advancements in AI and Machine Cognition (3:28:46)

- Decentralization and Privacy in AI (3:31:27)

- Revolutionizing Video Content Creation (3:44:33)

- Conclusion and Future Outlook (3:55:36)


Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


Recent News
The AI power struggle and mass job displacements will affect the 2026 midterm elections

Lance D Johnson
A new front in the gun debate: Home inspections proposed in Minnesota

Willow Tohi
UN Report Exposes Taliban-Al-Qaeda Alliance: A Global Jihadist Threat Funded by Corruption

Edison Reed
U.S. senators promote digital freedom for Iran while backing surveillance at home

Laura Harris
Trump set to defend agenda in high-stakes State of the Union amid economic doubts

Cassie B.
Report: Progressive groups weaponizing courts to push climate, DEI policies without legislation

Belle Carter
