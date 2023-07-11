Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On July 11,
2023 Tuesday @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Marc Morano
https://www.climatedepot.com/ Twitter @climatedepot
Bio:
Published books of Marc Morano:
The Great Reset: Global Elites and the Permanent Lockdown (Most recent book)
The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change ----
Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think ----
Driving into Darkness ----
Bad Street -----
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
Hartmut
Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
Roy
Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
