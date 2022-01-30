BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CANADIAN FREEDOM CONVOY ORGANIZER POSTS A MUST SEE MESSAGE THE WORLD IS WATCHING, HOLD THE LINE
What is happening
What is happening
9776 followers
Follow
11
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
370 views • January 30, 2022
Chembuster



EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED
================================================================================
ENGLISH
Make no mistake about it, the government overreach surrounding COVID-19 isn’t just an American issue as many governments around the world try to strip the freedoms away from citizens. Just recently, truckers in Canada have taken over headlines as a massive convoy is currently on its way to Ottawa to protest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the COVID-19 mandates trying to be enforced. While Trudeau addressed the situation in a recent statement, claiming they are only a “small group of misguided individuals,” according to a tweet from the Toronto Sun, the Freedom Truckers could form the world’s largest convoy.
Since the convoy was announced, not only have thousands of Canadians come out to support the truckers, but a GoFundMe page was created for the movement and, by Wednesday morning, it had already surpassed $5 million. But remember, Trudeau was adamant that this was just a small group of people.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/canadian-freedom-convoy-organizer-posts-a-must-see-message-the-world-is-watching-hold-the-line-videos/
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tägliche politische und Geoengineering-Nachrichten
Meine Kanäle:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chembuster/
https://vimeo.com/chembuster

My personal greetings from Germany go to all patriots in the world:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WKlTKbH5CWBx/
Keywords
chembusterhold the linecanadianfreedomconvoyorganizerpostsamustseemessageworld is watching
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Brace For Impact: Diesel Costs Top $6.50 A Gallon Amid Worsening Supply Disruptions

Brace For Impact: Diesel Costs Top $6.50 A Gallon Amid Worsening Supply Disruptions

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Trump Announces Greenland Security Agreement With Denmark; Text Not Released

Belle Carter
Five TV Networks Suspend White House Coverage After Three Outlets Banned

Five TV Networks Suspend White House Coverage After Three Outlets Banned

Douglas Harrington
Meta Smart Glasses Face Lawsuits Over Intimate Images, Privacy Claims

Meta Smart Glasses Face Lawsuits Over Intimate Images, Privacy Claims

Belle Carter
It’s Not Panic Buying—It’s Preparedness: Why Smart People Are Stocking Up Now

It’s Not Panic Buying—It’s Preparedness: Why Smart People Are Stocking Up Now

Mike Adams
Organic coconut milk powder: A prepper&#8217;s pantry essential that doesn&#8217;t need refrigeration

Organic coconut milk powder: A prepper’s pantry essential that doesn’t need refrigeration

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy