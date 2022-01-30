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EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED
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ENGLISH
Make no mistake about it, the government overreach surrounding COVID-19 isn’t just an American issue as many governments around the world try to strip the freedoms away from citizens. Just recently, truckers in Canada have taken over headlines as a massive convoy is currently on its way to Ottawa to protest Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the COVID-19 mandates trying to be enforced. While Trudeau addressed the situation in a recent statement, claiming they are only a “small group of misguided individuals,” according to a tweet from the Toronto Sun, the Freedom Truckers could form the world’s largest convoy.
Since the convoy was announced, not only have thousands of Canadians come out to support the truckers, but a GoFundMe page was created for the movement and, by Wednesday morning, it had already surpassed $5 million. But remember, Trudeau was adamant that this was just a small group of people.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/01/canadian-freedom-convoy-organizer-posts-a-must-see-message-the-world-is-watching-hold-the-line-videos/
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Tägliche politische und Geoengineering-Nachrichten
Meine Kanäle:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/chembuster/
https://vimeo.com/chembuster
My personal greetings from Germany go to all patriots in the world:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WKlTKbH5CWBx/