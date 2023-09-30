YouTube proves it ! They fear us rediscovering Biblical Governance!

As our recent line of about six videos has morphed from 1) Lahaina fires, to 2) a critique of those public voices afraid to speak of the serious "rescue instructions" of the Bible, to 3) an unexpected discovery that youtube is now even fudging all the channels' comment sections (our last two videos), I felt the need to sum things up with some of my own history of both youtubes' offenses against our own ministry, and the actual topic that the censors seem to fear the most: ...Biblical governance.

Funny how prophecy is all falling into place so clearly for the faithful, giving the deeper thinking of us a lot of hope to stand on in these days!

For those wanting to chat with us who are being rejected from the god-hating internet because we wont grovel to their political gods, feel free to share your thoughts:

And please be patient on responses as things have me busier than usual these days, and not just to address bad things but even good happenings among us as well! 😉):

Blessings to all that seek, love, and obey Him!

-dwaine

