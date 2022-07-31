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https://gnews.org/post/p11zv5ade
For the past five years since 2017, when PAX, a subsidiary of the Pacific Alliance Group (PAG), launched a lawsuit against Miles Guo, Miles has been deeply involved in the judicial entanglement of the PAG. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) tried in vain to eliminate its number one enemy through unrestricted judicial warfare.