UN - I Want to Ask our American Colleagues on Whose Behalf are you Acting?

Dmitry Polyansky:
"Washington has been holding the entire (United Nations) Security Council hostage for 10 months, threatening to use a veto & not allowing the required tough and unambiguous decisions to be taken...on a ceasefire in Gaza...
...I want to ask our American colleagues: on whose behalf are you acting?"