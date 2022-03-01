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Ben Swann | 3 Reasons the U.S. Responsible For What is Happening In Ukraine
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170 views • March 01, 2022
Media is not going to tell you that what is happening in #Ukraine isn’t just happening as a result of the last few weeks. Instead it is the result of direct interference by the United States that has resulted in the #ukrainerussiaconflict - Feb 27, 2022
This Content is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://sovren.media/video/3-reasons-the-u-s-responsible-for-what-is-happening-in-ukraine-842.html - Feb 27, 2022
Ben Swann | 3 Reasons the U.S. Responsible For What is Happening In Ukraine
Ben Swann, 3 Reasons the US Responsible For What is Happening In Ukraine, February 27 2022
This Content is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://sovren.media/video/3-reasons-the-u-s-responsible-for-what-is-happening-in-ukraine-842.html - Feb 27, 2022
Ben Swann | 3 Reasons the U.S. Responsible For What is Happening In Ukraine
Ben Swann, 3 Reasons the US Responsible For What is Happening In Ukraine, February 27 2022
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