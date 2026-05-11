Energy Systems and Regional Stability in the United States, an interview with Michael Yon

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America’s largest cities depend on highly fragile energy and food systems that most residents never think about. If fuel shortages intensify, urban regions could face rising costs, instability, and supply disruptions much faster than rural communities. In a crisis, resilience may matter more than wealth or technology.
#UnitedStates #EnergyCrisis #UrbanRisk #Preparedness #FoodSupply #Infrastructure #Resilience
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