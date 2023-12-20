TOP SECRET Classified Leak Document: SILENT WEAPONS 4 QUIET WARS

The latest leaks of a NASA document shows us that this is not a conspiracy, Read for yourself and spread the word:





http://www.slideshare.net/opencu1/nas...

http://www.lawfulpath.com/ref/sw4qw/i...





Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars is a document that was found in 1986 and was produced by and for the Bilderberg Group. The document outlines how the elite are to take total control of the energy and resources of the population and turn the people into slaves.





The technical nature of the strategy means that people will not be able to relate with other people and therefore will not be able to cry for help. I briefly browse the document and explore some of the strategies that the elite have adopted. I discuss how shortly after the release in 1991, of the document, David Icke made an important appearance on the Terry Wogan show - coincidence? Your guess is as good as mine.





If you don't believe the document, please read William Milton Cooper's book 'Behold a Pale Horse' published 1991.





This document represents the doctrine adopted by the Policy Committee of the Bilderburg Group during its first known meeting in 1954.





The following document, dated May 1979, was found on July 7, 1986,

in an IBM copier that had been purchased at a surplus sale.





Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars





http://www.lawfulpath.com/ref/sw4qw/index.shtml - preface

http://www.lawfulpath.com/ref/sw4qw/