Info: US 82nd Airborne is preparing to deploy to Iran - from Fort Bragg, NC - Rick Sanchez, Stanislav Krapivnik reports

Our colleague at RT, Rick Sanchez, along with Stanislav Krapivnik, reports that they have received information that the 82nd Airborne is preparing to deploy to Iran. (Take this with a grain of salt?)

Earlier today, we also reported that a U.S. TRANSCOM Boeing 747-481 departed Fort Bragg (now Fort Liberty) in North Carolina on the 19th, flying via Sofia to Djibouti.

Fort Bragg, of course, serves as the home base for the 82nd Airborne, as well as the XVIII Airborne Corps and Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) units.