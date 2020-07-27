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2008 VP Debate Biden vs Palin On Iraq
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25 views • July 27, 2020
2008 VP Debate Biden vs Palin On Iraq
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlAQty-IEAU
Biden vs Palin On Iraq
CBS Published on Oct 2, 2008
"CBS News RAW:" Vice-presidential rivals Joe Biden and Sarah Palin
differed over the U.S.-led War in Iraq and over the positions of
their respective running mates Barack Obama and John McCain.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZlAQty-IEAU
Biden vs Palin On Iraq
CBS Published on Oct 2, 2008
"CBS News RAW:" Vice-presidential rivals Joe Biden and Sarah Palin
differed over the U.S.-led War in Iraq and over the positions of
their respective running mates Barack Obama and John McCain.
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