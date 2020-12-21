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Interfaith movement pushing LGBTQ+ agenda
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48 views • December 21, 2020
Deutsche Welle reported "LGBT conversion therapy: Religious leaders call for ban to 'abhorrent' practice." 370 religious leaders around the world have declared their support for the LGBTQ+ agenda. They declare their support of the view of the World Health Organization that it is normal to not be cisgender heterosexual. They bemoan "that certain religious teachings have often, throughout the ages" (like those of the Bible) have "caused ... offense to those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex." The Global Interfaith Commission on LGBT+ Lives wants people to tell their religious leaders to sign a supportive "Global Declaration.' Yet, this is in conflict with scripture. In this video, Dr. Thiel quotes scriptures from the Holy Bible that clearly oppose and condemn homosexuality, lesbianism, transgenderism, and male effeminacy. God is not the author of confusion. Dr. Thiel also quotes passages in the Bible where God warns what will happen to those who despise His statutes, abhors God's judgments, so that you do not perform all His commandments. Dr. Thiel also points to the totalitarian system the interfaith agenda is moving towards.
A written article of related interest is titled "Interfaith leaders opposing LGBT conversion therapy" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/religious-news/interfaith-leaders-opposing-lgbt-conversion-therapy/
A written article of related interest is titled "Interfaith leaders opposing LGBT conversion therapy" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/religious-news/interfaith-leaders-opposing-lgbt-conversion-therapy/
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