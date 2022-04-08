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Resident at the Hospital Described what they had to deal with while Soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces & fighters of the nationalist Azov battalion were in charge of Mariupol. English 040722
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103 views • April 08, 2022
Below was exactly as found with this video:
"I ended up in the hospital on March 2 thanks to, so-called the brave Azov combatants who destroyed my apartment..."
▫️Residents described what they had to deal with while soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces and fighters of the nationalist Azov battalion were in charge of Mariupol.
"I ended up in the hospital on March 2 thanks to, so-called the brave Azov combatants who destroyed my apartment..."
▫️Residents described what they had to deal with while soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces and fighters of the nationalist Azov battalion were in charge of Mariupol.
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