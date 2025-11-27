© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro says Epstein’s friends want to impose violence in the Global South:
A clan of pedophiles wants to destroy our democracy. To keep [Epstein’s] list from coming out, they send warships to kill fishermen and threaten our neighbor with an invasion... that is only about their oil.
They want to turn our beautiful corner of South America into a Syria, a Libya, full of slaves.
Those who don’t want the list published in the United States want to use us here with violence, so that the people of the United States don’t think about their own government, but instead get consumed by xenophobia, racism, ideas of racial superiority, and other false beliefs.
Source @Real World News
