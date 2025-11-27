BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Colombian President Gustavo Petro says Epstein’s friends want to impose violence in the Global South
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10136 followers
1
101 views • 2 days ago

Colombian President Gustavo Petro says Epstein’s friends want to impose violence in the Global South:

A clan of pedophiles wants to destroy our democracy. To keep [Epstein’s] list from coming out, they send warships to kill fishermen and threaten our neighbor with an invasion... that is only about their oil.

They want to turn our beautiful corner of South America into a Syria, a Libya, full of slaves.

Those who don’t want the list published in the United States want to use us here with violence, so that the people of the United States don’t think about their own government, but instead get consumed by xenophobia, racism, ideas of racial superiority, and other false beliefs.

Source @Real World News

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
epsteingustavo petrocolombian president
