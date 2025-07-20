KGB Defector Yuri Bezmenov - The 4 Stages of Psychological Warfare to Take Over the United States

KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov was interviewed back in 1984 by G. Edward Griffin. Yuri operated at a high level in the KGB and was a participant in high level discussions about the takeover of the West including the United States. In this excerpt, he briefly explains the 4 stages of ideological subversion (aka psychological operations or active measures) to take over the United States which are demoralization (15-20 yrs), destabilization (2-5 yrs), crisis (6 wks), normalization (indefinite period)

Bezmenov back in 1984 felt that demoralization was already complete and destabilization was underway. Looks like it is still underway, but the third stage crisis may be fast approaching. Give a listen to this brief excerpt and decide yourself.

