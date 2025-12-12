© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The “new media” just became the mainstream media by repeating the exact same talking points.
If you question the Charlie Kirk assassination, you’re treated as evil.
This is the new version of “this is a danger to our democracy.”
Source @Shadow of Ezra
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!