The Mark & Microchip 04/26/2022

The Mark of the Beast is getting closer than it ever was before. A New European Digital Identity will be available to EU citizens, residents, and businesses who want to "identify themselves" or provide confirmation of certain personal information. We also take a look at Patrick Paumen, who has such Microchip in his left hand, already paying for goods just by placing his hand near the contactless card reader.0:00 The Mark of the Beast & Microchip00:26 Digital Identity for all Europeans05:39 Microchip Implants that let you pay with your Hand12:32 Poison in the Tap Water14:32 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112