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Glenn Beck Presents: The Democrats’ Hydra
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50 views • November 30, 2019
"As one falls, two more will take their place." Democracy does die in darkness and is being strangled in secret, back-door arrangements. In the third part of Glenn's special series on the REAL Ukraine scandal, the team's research exposes a much bigger story of what Democrats were doing in Ukraine. Disturbing details and explosive documents reveal how the Obama Deep State allowed the theft of a country and has set the stage for devastating consequences in our democracy today. Glenn explains how it's all happening under the nose of the president and, more importantly, without the approval of the American people.
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Support conservative voices who are willing to tell the truth! Sign up for BlazeTV using GB20OFF to save $20 on your annual subscription at https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
Watch part 1 of the special: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kuvfY...
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV on Youtube! https://bit.ly/2KJHuwu
►Click HERE to join BlazeTV! https://get.blazetv.com/
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http://twitter.com/BlazeTV
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