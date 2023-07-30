Create New Account
The CCP would probably intentionally burst the economic bubble and start a financial crisis globally
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Sunday

https://gettr.com/post/p2n3vmb6095

07/27/2023 Roy on Wayne Dupree Podcast: The CCP would probably intentionally burst the economic bubble and start a financial crisis globally. After the Covid mandate and lockdown, the economy is shrinking and the inflation is surging. And the vaccine has caused huge injuries and deaths. It will lead to chaos in the west. This is what Xi Jinping is waiting for, a perfect timing to start a war and take over Taiwan.


07/27/2023 罗伊做客《Wayne Dupree Podcast》节目： 中共可能故意引爆经济泡沫，引发全球金融危机。疫苗强制接种和封锁政策之后，经济下滑，通货膨胀加剧，疫苗引起大量死亡或受伤。这在西方会引发混乱。 对习近平来说，这是发动战争并占领台湾的绝佳时机。


