ARE WE HAVING FUN YET❓

A clip from TOOBAH's shoah; was out of the room and cannot provide context for the story - if anyone recalls the scenario, please drop it in comments
THE PARALLEL ECONOMY HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED
Once again - did you nitwits think that we wee going to all sit in a corner, fouling ourselves while you continued your predations?
Well, VfB is here to curbstomp the truth of the matter into your dopey ass heads
The GDL rules the universe - none of this was our intention, but we realized that you simply won't leave us alone...so now we going to teach you dumb bastards exactly how the universe works
WE DID TELL YOU ALL NOT TO BE STUPID, YOU MORONS...but since you didn't listen, now comes the PAIN 🤕
Source: https://twitter.com/Apocalypse60618/status/1785024630824005849
Thumbnail: https://zelengarden.ru/44-foto/tipichnyj-evrej-foto.html
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://giphy.com/search/pogroms
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.