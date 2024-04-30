Create New Account
ARE WE HAVING FUN YET❓
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
520 Subscribers
513 views
Published 18 hours ago

A clip from TOOBAH's shoah; was out of the room and cannot provide context for the story - if anyone recalls the scenario, please drop it in comments


THE PARALLEL ECONOMY HAS BEEN ESTABLISHED


Once again - did you nitwits think that we wee going to all sit in a corner, fouling ourselves while you continued your predations?


Well, VfB is here to curbstomp the truth of the matter into your dopey ass heads


The GDL rules the universe - none of this was our intention, but we realized that you simply won't leave us alone...so now we going to teach you dumb bastards exactly how the universe works


WE DID TELL YOU ALL NOT TO BE STUPID, YOU MORONS...but since you didn't listen, now comes the PAIN 🤕


Source: https://twitter.com/Apocalypse60618/status/1785024630824005849


Thumbnail: https://zelengarden.ru/44-foto/tipichnyj-evrej-foto.html


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://giphy.com/search/pogroms


https://GTVflyers.com

Keywords
buskvetchingchimpoutjews madtoobah

