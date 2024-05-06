The Charlie Kirk Show | Glenn Greenwald: The Real Reason the Elites are Pushing A TikTok Ban Will Shock You









For more exclusive interviews, insight, and analysis like this, SUBSCRIBE to The Charlie Kirk Show TODAY: https://apple.co/2VCxGsh





And for EVEN MORE—tune in to The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE on Salem Radio Network affiliates across the country, 5 days a week from 12—3 PM ET



