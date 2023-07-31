This is Why the Deep State “Froze” Mitch McConnell
343 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
Now we know why the Deep State was so terrified of what Mitch McConnell was going to disclose.
Keywords
mindcongresscontrolmcconnelmitchmkulta
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos