Bring It On!

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366 views • May 03, 2022
Fighting The Left’s Culture War
* ‘Gender-affirming’ care is a gross misnomer.
* Basic biological truths now treated as hate speech.
* Supreme leak: ugly precedent in Roe reveal.
* Left thinking increasingly outside the mainstream.
* Old man yells at clouds.
* The left has started losing the culture wars.
* Meet their new star.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 2 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305540774112
* ‘Gender-affirming’ care is a gross misnomer.
* Basic biological truths now treated as hate speech.
* Supreme leak: ugly precedent in Roe reveal.
* Left thinking increasingly outside the mainstream.
* Old man yells at clouds.
* The left has started losing the culture wars.
* Meet their new star.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 2 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305540774112
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