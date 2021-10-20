Dr Richard Levine, 63, puts on his Admiral's dress of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Richard was born a man but he transitioned and began identifying as a woman in 2011. According to the Washington Post, he started seeing a therapist in 2001 and at around 2008 he started to grow out his hair before publicly announcing himself as a transgender woman. He took voice lessons to sound more like a woman. Richard, however, doesn't like to discuss whether he took hormones or had surgery as he calls it a private medical matter."Whether or not homosexuals are nice, wise people, or misunderstood, or mean is not the issue — God's Truth is the issue, "Sin is always sin, even if nice people commit it.""They want absolute subjugation of culture.""The truth of biology shows that human beings are created immutably male and female. Yet in our post-truth society, the progressive leftists not only demand that we affirm patently false facts, but also demand we not ‘offend’ people who insist on speaking their lies, otherwise we are called insensitive bigots and required to apologize,"Dr Richard Levine, 63, is now an admiral of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.