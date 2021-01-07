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Freedom’s Last Stand as the Swamp Tries to Take the US Down | John Adams
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410 views • January 07, 2021
John Adams, chief economist at GoodAsGoldAustralia.com, co-host of “In the Interest of the People,” and founder of AdamsEconomics.com, returns to Liberty and Finance for a hard-hitting update on the vital issues he is championing:
- $10,000 Cash Ban is “Dead, Dead, Dead” according to government insider,
- Gold & Silver Market vs. Cryptos
- No Rule of Law on the COMEX,
- US Election: Will We Drain the Swamp Before It Takes the US Down?
- Thomas Jefferson: The Right-Wing Radical We Need Today? Resurrecting a Law Higher Than the Constitution.
————
MORE NOTES AND RESOURCES FROM JOHNS ADAMS
1) The $10,000 cash transaction ban
Here is the media report which confirms that our victory in defeating the $10,000 cash transaction ban was successful in December 2020.
Plan for $10,000 cash ban 'dead, dead and dead' (smh.com.au)
Also, on the issue of bail-in of forced confiscation of bank deposits I have some additional news to break on this.
2) US elections - and implications for gold and silver.
You may want to look at this tweet which I issued. It has been seen by 1.6 million people and has been retweeted by General Michael Flynn among others.
https://twitter.com/adamseconomics/status/1345835636578635776?s=20
John’s basic point here is that it is clear that the US election has been stolen from Trump and yet if the swamp gets away with this, it will be devastating to the transparency in financial markets. John will hold little confidence that manipulation of gold and silver will be addressed under a Biden administration.
Nevertheless, gold and silver will go up under Biden because of the macroeconomic policy of the democrats, but there is little hope that gold and silver will reach fair market value.
3) Regarding Thomas Jefferson and the Declaration of Independence - here is John’s recent video on this with Martin North.
(3193) Help Stop the Australian Arrest of Thomas Jefferson - YouTube
John is currently working on a submission for this inquiry in order to defend the principles that Jefferson laid out in the Declaration of Independence. The argument in the Australian context is relatively complex and involved. So I have 6 weeks to pull this off.
Inquiry into extremist movements and radicalism in Australia – Parliament of Australia (aph.gov.au)
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
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The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
- $10,000 Cash Ban is “Dead, Dead, Dead” according to government insider,
- Gold & Silver Market vs. Cryptos
- No Rule of Law on the COMEX,
- US Election: Will We Drain the Swamp Before It Takes the US Down?
- Thomas Jefferson: The Right-Wing Radical We Need Today? Resurrecting a Law Higher Than the Constitution.
————
MORE NOTES AND RESOURCES FROM JOHNS ADAMS
1) The $10,000 cash transaction ban
Here is the media report which confirms that our victory in defeating the $10,000 cash transaction ban was successful in December 2020.
Plan for $10,000 cash ban 'dead, dead and dead' (smh.com.au)
Also, on the issue of bail-in of forced confiscation of bank deposits I have some additional news to break on this.
2) US elections - and implications for gold and silver.
You may want to look at this tweet which I issued. It has been seen by 1.6 million people and has been retweeted by General Michael Flynn among others.
https://twitter.com/adamseconomics/status/1345835636578635776?s=20
John’s basic point here is that it is clear that the US election has been stolen from Trump and yet if the swamp gets away with this, it will be devastating to the transparency in financial markets. John will hold little confidence that manipulation of gold and silver will be addressed under a Biden administration.
Nevertheless, gold and silver will go up under Biden because of the macroeconomic policy of the democrats, but there is little hope that gold and silver will reach fair market value.
3) Regarding Thomas Jefferson and the Declaration of Independence - here is John’s recent video on this with Martin North.
(3193) Help Stop the Australian Arrest of Thomas Jefferson - YouTube
John is currently working on a submission for this inquiry in order to defend the principles that Jefferson laid out in the Declaration of Independence. The argument in the Australian context is relatively complex and involved. So I have 6 weeks to pull this off.
Inquiry into extremist movements and radicalism in Australia – Parliament of Australia (aph.gov.au)
==================================
Acquire SILVER & GOLD at the best price of any listed dealer and support this channel!
email your name and phone number to [email protected]
Donate to Support Our Mission!
https://www.Patreon.com/ReluctantPreppers
or
https://www.paypal.me/ReluctantPreppers
==================
Subscribe to Be Notified When We Post to YouTube (it's FREE!) ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
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