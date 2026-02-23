© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EU foreign ministers failed to reach agreement on a 20th sanctions package against Russia, Europe's Foreign Policy Embarrassment said.
Adding, words forwarded from Dmitry Medvedev, about Kaja:
Kaja, the blonde rat, said she was working to ensure that 100s of thousands of former Russian servicemen would never enter Schengen. What a loss for our fighters. Well, they can enter it without visas if they want to. Like in 1812 or 1945. Happy Defender of the Fatherland Day!
Adding:
The U.S. State Department has ordered the withdrawal of non-essential personnel and eligible family members from its embassy in Beirut.
(Cynthia... Is Lebanon about to receive more air strikes too, from US or Israel?)