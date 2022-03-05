The Black Goo Dream

This is a dream in which Jesus took me to an underwater facility in the Pacific Ocean where the fallen ones reside. Here I was shone where the black goo came from also called graphene and part of the devil's plans to use it to help bring about the rise of Antichrist who is Satan's puppet.

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

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