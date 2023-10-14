Create New Account
"It doesn't make any sense." Iknowthatsright
wightwabbit
2 Subscribers
Published Saturday

so many idf on the border 24/7 with Gaza and when I bird shits on the wall, alarms go off and no action on israeli side for 7 hours?????   Sounds like a plan stan. 

gazadeepstateidf7 hours

