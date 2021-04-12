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EP 2404-9AM Sidney Powell: President Trump Is Still Our Legal President; Biden Is A Pervert Who Can't Tie His Shoes
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250 views • April 12, 2021
EP 2404-9AM Sidney Powell: President Trump Is Still Our Legal President; Biden Is A Pervert Who Can't Tie His Shoes   
Sidney Powell believes the audit in Maricopa County will reveal more than 100,000 fraudulent votes. That’s what she told conservative talk show host Rose Tennent during a recent interview. Tennent is a birther. Regardless, it’s a good interview.  Democrats sent their top Attorney Mark Elias to stop the audit in Maricopa County.  Americans have seen how corrupt the DoJ, CIA, FBI, even the CDC, and other agencies are. Every rock you turn over exposes more corruption. It isn’t hard to believe Ms. Powell is on to something. She’s obviously courageous and staked her career on this.  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17392 
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