"God's people will separate themselves from the unrighteous practices of those around them, and will seek for purity of thought, and holy conformity to his will, until his divine image will be reflected in them."

The Spirit of Prophecy, The Great ControversyBetween Jesus Christ and His Angels and Satan and His Angels Volume 1

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What is a Nutrichemist?

Imagine being a biologist, dietician, architect, chemist, engineer of all kinds, technician of all kinds, medic, & prophet all rolled into one profession. It shares similarities with many pre-existing careers: where we run experiments on live specimen; yet with a few key differences. A Nutrichemist only concern themselves with healthy living & their entire dedication to the craft is by: (1) evaluating the benefits and quality of chemicals/food/air/water/soil/space/simple machinery, (2) identify and publish research papers about a better way of life for multiple animals/extraterrestrials/humans/microbes/plants, (3) focus is more on studying the alive than deceased, & (4) determining simple countermeasures against lethality of any kind. I: Jessie Scott Travis Basham: believe that this is one of the science studies of the future &: regardless of humanity’s fate: is a useful study as its specialties include: (1) detoxification of any kind, (2) applicable solutions for any degenerative disease, (3) find ways to circumvent chemical aggression, & (4) seize all ways in which beings die through healthy living alone.



How does a Nutrichemist operate?

Nutrichemists removes contaminants & improves the quality of chemicals/food/air/water/soil/space/simple machinery through biological/chemical/existential means. We do this by repeatable experiments & gradually executing these experiments with simpler and cheaper means. These experiments are first conducted with extremely sensitive tools/sensors/machinery in order to understand exactly what’s going on & then made smaller & simpler until it can be completely recreateable in a matter of minutes or hours.



Why have a Nutrichemist and not a ____?

Because in the pinnacle of wartime &/ peace, a Nutrichemist’s duty is to provide one’s self sufficience, self-sustenance, & clean living which will extend them decades of life. Plus, a Nutrichemist’s life is all about humbility, kindness, privacy, & charity, for we believe that these four things bring peace in a time of war & prosperity in a time of peace & protection in a time of prosperity & peace in a time of protection. If more than half of the Nutrichemists falter in a time of peace, or protection, or prosperity, it will result in guaranteed war. If all Nutrichemists falter, it will result in a time of extinction. This is why Nutrichemistry is vital in the existence of the human race.