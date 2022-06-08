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Dude, Where's My Economy?
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299 views • June 08, 2022
Word Of The Day: Transitory!
* Yellen was a lifestyle lib in good standing.
* Yellen in 2016: we can’t help just certain groups.
* She was yammering on about ‘equity’ in no time.
* She changed the mission of a key council.
* Yellen: you won’t have to worry about inflation.
* Economic mess: she failed to prevent this.
* We’re not sure why she still has her job.
* She uses high gas prices to push Green New Deal.
* The left prioritizes emotion over logic.
* Yellen’s goal: talk about anything but the economy.
* In a functioning government, she would be fired.
* Dems: worried about gas prices? Just buy a Tesla!
What’s Going On Here?
* How can this person be our Treasury Secretary?
* We’re in deep waters.
* Is there anyone who can pull us out of them?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307430382112
* Yellen was a lifestyle lib in good standing.
* Yellen in 2016: we can’t help just certain groups.
* She was yammering on about ‘equity’ in no time.
* She changed the mission of a key council.
* Yellen: you won’t have to worry about inflation.
* Economic mess: she failed to prevent this.
* We’re not sure why she still has her job.
* She uses high gas prices to push Green New Deal.
* The left prioritizes emotion over logic.
* Yellen’s goal: talk about anything but the economy.
* In a functioning government, she would be fired.
* Dems: worried about gas prices? Just buy a Tesla!
What’s Going On Here?
* How can this person be our Treasury Secretary?
* We’re in deep waters.
* Is there anyone who can pull us out of them?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 June 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6307430382112
Keywords
nancy pelositucker carlsonfederal reservejoe bidenthe fedcost of livingidiocracypolitical activismideologyincompetenceintersectionalityeverything bubbleidiocymanufactured crisisjanet yellenprice inflationineptitudebidenflationbuffooneryconsumer pricesgas pricecurrency supplymalevolencedebbie stabenowintersectionalism
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