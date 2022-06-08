Dude, Where's My Economy?

Word Of The Day: Transitory!* Yellen was a lifestyle lib in good standing.* Yellen in 2016: we can’t help just certain groups.* She was yammering on about ‘equity’ in no time.* She changed the mission of a key council.* Yellen: you won’t have to worry about inflation.* Economic mess: she failed to prevent this.* We’re not sure why she still has her job.* She uses high gas prices to push Green New Deal.* The left prioritizes emotion over logic.* Yellen’s goal: talk about anything but the economy.* In a functioning government, she would be fired.* Dems: worried about gas prices? Just buy a Tesla!What’s Going On Here?* How can this person be our Treasury Secretary?* We’re in deep waters.* Is there anyone who can pull us out of them?The full version of this segment is linked below.Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 June 2022