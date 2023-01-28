Let's Talk Torah - Bo | Friday Fellowship

Join James Caruthers & Chelle Wagner for this week's discussion on the Torah portion Bo (Come) Exodus 10:1-13:16. We will be talking about key points, breaking down words and sharing live chat comments as we all fellowship together entering into Shabbat.
"Yeshua Come Back For Me" by Ash Soular
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Onx3yTqU26U
