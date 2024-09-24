9/24/24 TRUMP SURGE! Vs Kammie Kabal, MCE Nat. Sec. Threat, Maximus, V_tri #TrumpPrayerWave

9/24/24 Congress signals Mass Casualty Event planning with proposed COG Constitutional Amendment and Jan Six National Security Event military exercises as Trump Surges in polls in Battleground States & presents his strongest economic policies to Save America w/Manufacturing Renaissance & Tariffs! Trump is Strong, our prayers are paramount! We Are Free!





TRUMP/ Savannah, GA: Powerhouse Speech: Hints at Income Tax Revamp, Manufacturing Renaissance Declaration:

https://rumble.com/v5g2jvh-live-trump-delivers-remarks-on-the-tax-code-and-manufacturing-in-savannah-g.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp





The new dem "US Voters Abroad" scam:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/wow-barack-obamas-former-canadian-ambassador-reveals-zoom/





View the actual website here:

https://www.votefromabroad.org/





Congress Pushes COG Constitutional Amendment before anticipated Mass Casualty Event (MCE):

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/lawmakers-prepare-mass-casualty-event-push-constitutional-amendment/





NY Judge dead/FBI:

https://nypost.com/2024/09/24/us-news/ex-nys-judge-prosecutor-apparently-kills-himself-as-fbi-arrives-to-arrest-him-on-corruption-rap/





Maximus Inc., located a few miles from CIA HQ, employer of Routh "wife", K Shaffer:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maximus_Inc.





Matt Gaetz on Shaffer/Maximus:

https://gaetz.house.gov/media/in-the-news/coincidences-continue-new-details-about-would-be-assassin-ryan-rouths-wife





FBI Head of Miami, J Veltri, in charge of Routh Trump murder attempt:

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/vocally-anti-trump-fbi-agent-leading-probe-florida-assassination-attempt-whistleblower





Oran Routh arrested for child porn:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/just-son-would-be-trump-assassin-ryan-routh/





RFK Jr vows to stop "Chemtrails":

https://vigilantnews.com/post/huge-rfk-jr-vows-to-stop-crime-of-chemtrails-as-part-of-trump-administration/

(more links to be added)





'We Cannot Let This Go': House Republicans Rail Against The UN And World Health Organization taking the USA’s Sovereignty :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYV0RjaVuhg&t=342s





Costa Rica Demands UN Pact For Future not be enacted by President:

https://gatewayhispanic.com/2024/09/luis-abinaders-participation-in-the-un-summit-of-the-future-sparks-outrage-in-the-dominican-republic-raising-concerns-over-sovereignty-and-the-pact-for-the-future-push-for-global-governance/

