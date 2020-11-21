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2nd SGC order, prediction video, 201 cards, bulk submission, 118 business day return, 90's hoops
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5 views • November 21, 2020
#SGC #PSA #CardGrading #GradedCards #Predictions
This is just an intro video for my 201 card order, in the video I talk about the timeline, give my predictions and talk about other things I learned along the way.
I will have the grade reveal video up by the end of this coming week, so, check back for that
There is nothing super high end in this submission, it's mostly 90's basketball cards.
This is just an intro video for my 201 card order, in the video I talk about the timeline, give my predictions and talk about other things I learned along the way.
I will have the grade reveal video up by the end of this coming week, so, check back for that
There is nothing super high end in this submission, it's mostly 90's basketball cards.
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