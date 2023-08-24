Create New Account
Vitamin D = major reductions in cancer, again... But they'd rather sell you drugs and a cockamamie injection platform
If they wanted to save your life from infection, depression, and cancer, then they would have made vitamin D (testing and supplementation) a core component of healthcare and medicine.

After 20-80 years of research showing anticancer benefit of #vitaminD = still no official population-wide endorsement.
But create a cockamamie drug platform endorsed by know-nothing psychopaths, comedians, and profiteers = mandatory injections of a do-no-good harmful $$$ drug

