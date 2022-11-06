FEAR NOT | God is in Control - Motivational Video [MIRROR]

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This video teaches the importance of overcoming fear and worry. The bible teaches that worry and fear is a sin. The video goes on to highlight reasons why you should not worry.
Psalms 23:6, Psalms 91:11, Psalms 145:20, Romans 8:28,
[MIRROR]
✝️ Lion Of Judah ✝️
https://youtu.be/bHEBe_1GPpY
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Proverbs 12:17: He who speaks truth declares righteousness,
But a false witness, deceit.
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■ https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/watch/04_bMl2o3XbvTkozFA.html/list/7iU3MSfUPNvTk3M
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■ http://truthparadigm.net
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