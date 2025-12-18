FRENCH soldiers of the ELITE Special Forces Unit 'GIGN' were TORN to SHREDS in ODESSA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Meanwhile, on the night of December 17, the Russian army launched another massive missile attack on the Odessa region. This has already become the 12th massive missile strike on the Odessa region since December 5. Against this backdrop, all the major cities of this region, including 'Odessa' and 'Chernomorsk', are still without electricity and heat. At the same time, it is worth noting that the intensity and power of Russian missile strikes are increasing with each new day. This time, in the Odessa region, the main targets of the Russian missiles were once again energy facilities, port infrastructure, and logistics hubs.................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!