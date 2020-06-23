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Calling All Leaders To Action
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23 views • June 23, 2020
The best 13 mins you’ll ever watch from the King Of RedPill Tony-X, Antoine Tucker
Tony addresses BLM, protesters, rioters, and all those who play the blame-game. He sets the record straight about who the real racists are, who started the KKK, who stepped up to abolish slavery. This is truly inspirational and should be shared worldwide!
Tony addresses BLM, protesters, rioters, and all those who play the blame-game. He sets the record straight about who the real racists are, who started the KKK, who stepped up to abolish slavery. This is truly inspirational and should be shared worldwide!
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