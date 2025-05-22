BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Iran says it WON'T stop uranium enrichment
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
18 views • 19 hours ago

Iran says it WON'T stop uranium enrichment

FM Araghchi states country has NO intention of making nukes.

But tech achieved by OWN scientists, 'not possible' to shut down facilities.

More:  ❗️ NO DEAL if US insists on blocking peaceful nuclear energy – Iran's FM Araqchi

🔹 Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Israeli threats to target Iran’s nuclear facilities if talks fail are laughable.

➖ He noted that US-Israel consultations are natural and that Iran does not view the two as acting independently in the negotiations.

Adding more about this, Sputnik: 

Iran sends stark warning to UN: US complicit if Israel hits nuclear sites

If Israel launches an attack against Iran’s nuclear facilities, the US government “shall bear legal responsibility, having been complicit therein," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned in a letter penned to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Araghchi described as alarming the “recent leak citing US officials as divulging Israeli plans for an unlawful attack on Iran and its nuclear facilities,” and urged the international community to take “effective preventive measures against the continuation of Israeli threats.”

In a post on X, Araghchi stated that his letter is a “serious pre-action warning” and that if the threats from Israel continue unabated, it would “compel Iran to take special measures in defense of our nuclear facilities and materials.”

Araghchi’s warning comes ahead of the fifth round of US-Iran nuclear talks that is scheduled to take place in Rome on May 23.

This week, CNN and Axios cited sources familiar with the matter as saying that Israel is preparing to attack Iranian nuclear sites if talks between Iran and the US break down.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
