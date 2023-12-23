Safeguard Your Privacy to Save Your Life!

Create New Account
Poet Prophet
Published 15 hours ago

VIOLATION OF YOUR MEDICAL PRIVACY IS NOT MERE INCONVENIENCE; IT COULD KILL YOU!

When a government knows your medical status, it can persecute you on the basis of it, which is exactly what politicians were doing in 2021, while the media were cheering them on. And, when a government knows your medical status, it knows who the dissenters are, and where to find untainted organs and blood.

Linktr.ee/PoetProphetic


