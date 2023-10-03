Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - Fauci And CIA Collude For Covid Genocide - 10-01-2023
channel image
Oldyoti's Home Page
350 Subscribers
37 views
Published a day ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci was smuggled into CIA headquarters, “without a record of entry,” where he “participated in the analysis to ‘influence’ the Agency’s” Covid-19 investigation, according to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. The psyop is out in the open. A mass hypnosis submission that lead to the deaths and injuries of innocent lives.

BREAKING: Secure a limited edition autographed copy of Alex Jones' latest book ‘The Great Awakening’ TODAY!

Keywords
infowarsciasecret meetingfaucimaskswuhanlockdownscovid19new variant

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket